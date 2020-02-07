Chronologic Price Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $479,305.00 and approximately $302.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00005186 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.88 or 0.03023886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00214252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00132572 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002695 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,223,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,375 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

