Christopher Oddleifson Sells 1,500 Shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $114,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $74.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Independent Bank Corp has a 1 year low of $62.33 and a 1 year high of $87.64.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Independent Bank by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 704.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INDB. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. G.Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

