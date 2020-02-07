Choom (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Trading Up 4.1%

Choom Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) shares were up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13, approximately 71,047 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 188,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

About Choom (OTCMKTS:CHOOF)

Choom Holdings, Inc engages in the business of cultivating and selling cannabis for medical proposes and related products. It develops retail and lifestyle brand for cannabis. The company was founded By Craig D. Schneider on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

