Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $875.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $831.00 to $875.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $904.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $862.61.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $857.00. 689,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,047. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $858.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $817.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $566.68 and a 1-year high of $893.02. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $931,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 443,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.6% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 114,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 111,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

