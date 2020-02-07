China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE SNP opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

