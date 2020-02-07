Chiliz (CHZ) Market Capitalization Tops $37.69 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Chiliz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $37.69 million and $5.92 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.88 or 0.03023886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00214252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00132572 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,763,669,182 tokens.

The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

