Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $208.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.92%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

