Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 514.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 18.7% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.