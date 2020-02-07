ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) CEO Thomas J. Schall Sells 119,525 Shares

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 119,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $5,400,139.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,388,082 shares in the company, valued at $107,893,544.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CCXI traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.11. 14,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 2.40. ChemoCentryx Inc has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $48.00.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 143.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 488,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,552,000 after purchasing an additional 295,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,851,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.