Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Increased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $212,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 254,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,626,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.98. 3,208,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,941,711. The stock has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $51.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $14,703,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 913,462 shares of company stock worth $43,455,356. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

