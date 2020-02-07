Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,381,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,082 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $65,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,824 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,376,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.31. 5,680,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,973,300. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $31,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 913,462 shares of company stock valued at $43,455,356 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.