Charles Schwab Co. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share (NYSE:SCHW)

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.23. 2,001,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,941,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.39. The company has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $31,012.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 913,462 shares of company stock valued at $43,455,356. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

