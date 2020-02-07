Cfra Raises L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $248.00

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its target price hoisted by Cfra from $235.00 to $248.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.65.
LHX opened at $225.98 on Tuesday. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $155.92 and a 1-year high of $228.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.61 and a 200-day moving average of $206.54.
In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.
