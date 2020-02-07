Cfra Raises L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $248.00

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its target price hoisted by Cfra from $235.00 to $248.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.65.

LHX opened at $225.98 on Tuesday. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $155.92 and a 1-year high of $228.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.61 and a 200-day moving average of $206.54.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

