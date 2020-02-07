Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.69-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.415-1.465 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Cerner also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.09-3.19 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.98. 694,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,792. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Cowen set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $83.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.71.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,608,741.48. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

