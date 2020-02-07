Cerner Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Cerner in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CERN. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.92. 41,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.39. Cerner has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Cerner by 185.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 142.8% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,608,741.48. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.