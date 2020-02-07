Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 290 to GBX 470. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ceres Power traded as high as GBX 439 ($5.77) and last traded at GBX 428.65 ($5.64), with a volume of 1433489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 399 ($5.25).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 318.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 232.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.65 million and a P/E ratio of -126.07.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.