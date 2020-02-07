Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $775.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Century Communities stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.64. 1,304,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,035. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on Century Communities from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

