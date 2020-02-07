Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.91 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.60%. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.61 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.22. 3,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of -0.08. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.