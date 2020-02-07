Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CENT. Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.09. 4,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,167. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,925,000 after acquiring an additional 43,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 61.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

