Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Central European Media Enterprises worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Central European Media Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Central European Media Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Central European Media Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Central European Media Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 13.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of CETV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. 8,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,070. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $5.03.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

