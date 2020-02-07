Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $72.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNC. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.97.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.14. 105,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,939,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.95. Centene has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.89.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,976,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,620. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Centene by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,395,000 after buying an additional 1,121,153 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Centene by 958.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 819,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 741,637 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Centene by 107.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,125,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 582,172 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,878,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after purchasing an additional 470,716 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

