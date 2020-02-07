Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.64-4.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.6-79.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.49 billion.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.97.

CNC stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,573. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average is $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Centene has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $68.64. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Centene will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,976,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $6,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,913,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,393,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,620 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

