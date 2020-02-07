Centene (NYSE:CNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.97.

Centene stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,716,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,577. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95. Centene has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $68.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Centene will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,620 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

