CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $132.27. The stock had a trading volume of 346,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,041. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. CDW has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.88.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $6,908,760.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 606,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,810,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $174,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,255.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,452 shares of company stock worth $14,241,764 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

