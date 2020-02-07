CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

CDW has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CDW to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

CDW stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,041. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. CDW has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.46.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,341,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $6,908,760.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 606,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,810,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,452 shares of company stock valued at $14,241,764. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

