CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $189.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.64 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. CBL & Associates Properties updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.03-1.13 EPS.

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.80. 4,941,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,786. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $130.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.65. CBL & Associates Properties has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

In other CBL & Associates Properties news, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.27.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

