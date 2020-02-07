Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $192.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $229.60 on Monday. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $235.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Cavco Industries’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 13.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

