Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Receives $49.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,352,000 after buying an additional 304,457 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4.3% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 251,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,245,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

