CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $35,843,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 735.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 263,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after buying an additional 231,815 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $19,004,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 257,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,534,000 after buying an additional 161,043 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6,051.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 158,418 shares during the period.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $96.88 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $100.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.82.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

