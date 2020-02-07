Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

NYSE CSL traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.75. The company had a trading volume of 773,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.68 and a 200 day moving average of $150.88. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $118.44 and a 1-year high of $169.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. ValuEngine cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $701,457.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,954,601.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

