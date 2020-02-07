Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CAH. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,734,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,863. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,714,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

