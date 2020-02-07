Canaccord Genuity Lowers Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to Hold

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACB. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.40 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from to in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.98. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%. The firm had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,773,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 58,519 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 580,646 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 754.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 638,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 563,972 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 509,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 70,301 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 261,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

