Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Shares Acquired by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,910 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 184.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after buying an additional 576,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 349.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after buying an additional 627,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,288,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,025,000 after buying an additional 112,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Compass Point set a $21.50 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.69.

ELY stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. 39,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,380. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. Callaway Golf Co has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

