Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Receives $23.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.79.

ELY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Compass Point set a $21.50 price objective on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.13. 539,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,972. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 3.74%.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 9,204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after buying an additional 1,152,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 349.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 627,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 184.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 576,838 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at $9,499,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 592.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 403,633 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.