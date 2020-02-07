Calian Group (TSE:CGY) PT Raised to C$52.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s current price.
CGY stock traded up C$1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$44.75. 4,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,302. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.45. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$29.14 and a 52-week high of C$46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.91 million and a PE ratio of 17.62.
Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$90.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calian Group will post 2.6200001 earnings per share for the current year.
About Calian Group
Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.
Featured Story: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.