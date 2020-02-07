Calian Group (TSE:CGY) PT Raised to C$52.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s current price.

CGY stock traded up C$1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$44.75. 4,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,302. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.45. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$29.14 and a 52-week high of C$46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.91 million and a PE ratio of 17.62.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$90.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calian Group will post 2.6200001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.82, for a total value of C$194,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,514,523.48. Also, Director Kenneth Jeffrey Loeb sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.99, for a total value of C$38,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$241,971.94. Insiders sold 19,634 shares of company stock valued at $761,168 in the last ninety days.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

