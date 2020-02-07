Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Cabot (NYSE:CBT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.37% from the stock’s previous close.

CBT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 153,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,379. Cabot has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 463.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 81.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.