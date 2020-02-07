Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 114.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,471,000 after acquiring an additional 685,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,183,000 after acquiring an additional 501,582 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4,352.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 158,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 154,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 596,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,276,000 after acquiring an additional 137,139 shares in the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $4,830,847.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,991,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BURL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.65.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $229.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.33. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $136.30 and a twelve month high of $236.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

