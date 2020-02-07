Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.14. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,935. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $597,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 133,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

