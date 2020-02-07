BTU Protocol (BTU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,141.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001770 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.11 million and $11,141.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,408 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

