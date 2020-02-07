BT Group (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of BT Group (LON:BTA) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 157 ($2.07) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 242.13 ($3.19).

