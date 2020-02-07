BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives $49.03 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of BRP stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.59. 40,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.79. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.94.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. BRP had a net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts predict that BRP will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.076 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BRP by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 616,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after acquiring an additional 105,743 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in BRP by 1,074.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 79,481 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in BRP by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,259,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

