Brokers Offer Predictions for MGM Resorts International’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of MGM opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3,248.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $360,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $435,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $1,784,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $9,451,800.00. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.