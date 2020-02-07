Brokerages Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) PT at $58.42

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.42.

MGA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of MGA traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 514,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,669. Magna International has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Magna International had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Magna International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the third quarter worth $34,000. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

