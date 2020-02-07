Brokerages Set Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Target Price at $102.63

Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 2.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Hotels stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.34 and its 200-day moving average is $99.96. Hilton Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $73.48 and a fifty-two week high of $113.96.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

