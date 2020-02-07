Brokerages Set Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Target Price at $194.23

Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.23.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:GPN traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,601. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.01.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $104,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock worth $328,062 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,093,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Global Payments by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 254,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,377,000 after acquiring an additional 86,872 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Global Payments by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

