Brokerages Set Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Target Price at $2.71

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FET shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.13. 899,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,516. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $125.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.55.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO C Christopher Gaut acquired 312,500 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,626.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew L. Waite acquired 585,938 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $750,000.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 656,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 908,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,201 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FET. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 201.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 33,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the third quarter worth $198,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

