Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT at $103.67

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

BMO opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $66.42 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.63.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7965 per share. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after acquiring an additional 220,938 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,688 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,857,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,057,000 after purchasing an additional 562,064 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 96.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,618,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,300,000 after purchasing an additional 795,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,429,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

