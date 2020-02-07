Brokerages Set Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT at $16.33

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $181.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.90. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 160.16%. Equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, CFO Andy Sassine bought 5,649 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $54,964.77. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,023.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,802,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 298,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 168,556 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 298,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 168,556 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,282,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

