Brokerages Expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. FLIR Systems also reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FLIR Systems.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price objective on FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $551,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,716,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,642,000 after acquiring an additional 84,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

FLIR stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.96. The stock had a trading volume of 257,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,962. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.13. FLIR Systems has a 52-week low of $44.18 and a 52-week high of $55.54.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLIR Systems (FLIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.