Brokerages Anticipate Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Matador Resources posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTDR. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 10,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 33,250 shares of company stock worth $468,854 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,471,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,290,000 after buying an additional 639,279 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 35.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,245,000 after purchasing an additional 880,885 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 992,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,843,000 after purchasing an additional 87,424 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 893,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 140,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.26. Matador Resources has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $22.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

